George Pickens changing perception about coachability with Cowboys
In what was a surprising move when it was first announced, the Dallas Cowboys made a big time trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
The addition of Pickens could make this offense one of the best in the league before the 2025 season is said and done.
There have been rumors since Pickens arrived in the NFL that he may not be the kind of player who will listen to his coaches. There were also maturity concerns during his time in Pittsburgh, but those have not followed him to Dallas.
MORE: Cowboys could make surprise splash before regular season to land starter
Brian Schottenheimer met with the media before practice on Tuesday, and that question was brought up about Pickens' ability to coexist with the coaching staff. For Coach Schotty, there are no concerns.
"From the time we got George and he came into my office, he made it clear that he wants to be coached, he wants to be a great player. He told me to 'lean into me, be tough on me.' He’s been nothing but incredible in terms of the way he’s worked and communicated with us," Schottenheimer said.
"The relationship he has with CeeDee is special."
The first-year Cowboys head coach also credited wide receivers coach Junior Adams for building a culture with the unit this preseason.
The Cowboys' receiver room could be one of the most special in the history of the franchise. It will take everyone being on the same page for that to happen.
