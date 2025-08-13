Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys franchise value skyrockets despite Super Bowl drought
Dallas Cowboys fans are growing tired of the team's lack of postseason success and the nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought. Jerry Jones, meanwhile, is still raking in the cash, and it's been business as usual.
And, as long as the cash keeps rolling in, there's no reason to think that things will change, which is why Cowboys Nation will let out a collective groan after the release of the annual NFL franchise valuations from Sportico.
Once again, Jerry's team tops the list with the Dallas Cowboys valued at a whopping $12.8 billion.
That's exactly the kind of news you want to hear as you gear up for the premiere of an 8-part Netflix docuseries, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which details the rise of the iconic Cowboys dynasty in the 1990s.
The top five of Sportico's annual list is as follows:
1. Dallas Cowboys - $12.8 billion
2. Los Angeles Rams - $10.43 billion
3. New York Giants - $10.25 billion
4. New England Patriots - $8.76 billion
5. San Francisco 49ers - $8.6 billion
As it turns out, the entire NFC East is in the top 10 most valuable francises.
While the Cowboys rank No. 1 and the Giants crack the top three )$10.25 billion), the Philadelphia Eagles rank No. 6 ($8.43 billion) and the Washington Commanders round out the top 10 at $7.47 billion.
So, while Jerry continues to celebrate with his dollars, Cowboys Nation will continue to dream of the days we can once again put on shirts with collars and the words, "Super Bowl Champions."
