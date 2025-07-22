Cowboys Country

First Cowboys training camp scuffle involves rookie, minicamp standout

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first practice of training camp, and it didn't take long for a little dust-up to break out between the offense and defense.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday afternoon. But while it's nice to see the players take the field, camp doesn't really start until there is a little scuffle.

About an hour into practice, the first dust-up took place between the team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and one of the breakout stars of minicamp.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared a video of a little shoving match between rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford was the lone undrafted free agent to make the roster last year.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals promising Mazi Smith improvement

The two man were quickly separated.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before the team;s first practice that he wants everyone to be competitive and was hoping to see players willing to get physical.

This certainly fits the bill.

MORE: Cowboys sign veteran DE who was Deion Sanders' first-ever NFL draft pick

Ezeiruaku and Spann-Ford are both hungry, young talents looking to impress the coaching staff. If they can continue the fierce battles throughout camp, it could go a long way.

Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts to his sack against the Michigan State Spartans
Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku reacts to his sack against the Michigan State Spartans / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
