First Cowboys training camp scuffle involves rookie, minicamp standout
The Dallas Cowboys took the field for their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday afternoon. But while it's nice to see the players take the field, camp doesn't really start until there is a little scuffle.
About an hour into practice, the first dust-up took place between the team's second-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and one of the breakout stars of minicamp.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared a video of a little shoving match between rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford was the lone undrafted free agent to make the roster last year.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals promising Mazi Smith improvement
The two man were quickly separated.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before the team;s first practice that he wants everyone to be competitive and was hoping to see players willing to get physical.
This certainly fits the bill.
MORE: Cowboys sign veteran DE who was Deion Sanders' first-ever NFL draft pick
Ezeiruaku and Spann-Ford are both hungry, young talents looking to impress the coaching staff. If they can continue the fierce battles throughout camp, it could go a long way.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie