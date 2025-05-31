Cowboys star clarifies Schottenheimer comment, perceived Mike McCarthy diss
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running in the Brian Schottenheimer era, with plenty of high praise for the new head coach and the energy he is bringing as a first-year NFL leading man.
One of the first players to praise Schottenheimer's approach was defensive Juanyeh Thomas.
Thomas sent out a not-so-subtle message on social media with a photo that showed him dapping up Schottenheimer with the caption reading, "Fun again."
MORE: NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
While it was clear that Thomas was commenting on the players enjoying themselves with the new culture and environment, Thomas wanted to make it clear that he was not taking a shot at former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
"Let’s get this clear. Still talk to Mike till this day," Thomas wrote on X. "I love him to death. There is no jab at all. First coach to believe in me, point blank period."
Thomas didn't need to clarify his comments, but it's nice to see him taking the initiative to make sure there is no negativity coming from the building.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares emotional moment with media
Before McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2024 season, there were still players campaigning for his return, so it comes as no surprise that there are still those speaking highly of their new head coach as the team transitions to life under the new regime.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs