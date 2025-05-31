Cowboys Country

Cowboys star clarifies Schottenheimer comment, perceived Mike McCarthy diss

Juanyeh Thomas hyped up the beginning of the Brian Schottenheimer, but wanted to clarify it was no jab at former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
/ Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are off and running in the Brian Schottenheimer era, with plenty of high praise for the new head coach and the energy he is bringing as a first-year NFL leading man.

One of the first players to praise Schottenheimer's approach was defensive Juanyeh Thomas.

Thomas sent out a not-so-subtle message on social media with a photo that showed him dapping up Schottenheimer with the caption reading, "Fun again."

MORE: NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention

While it was clear that Thomas was commenting on the players enjoying themselves with the new culture and environment, Thomas wanted to make it clear that he was not taking a shot at former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Let’s get this clear. Still talk to Mike till this day," Thomas wrote on X. "I love him to death. There is no jab at all. First coach to believe in me, point blank period."

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
/ Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Thomas didn't need to clarify his comments, but it's nice to see him taking the initiative to make sure there is no negativity coming from the building.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares emotional moment with media

Before McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2024 season, there were still players campaigning for his return, so it comes as no surprise that there are still those speaking highly of their new head coach as the team transitions to life under the new regime.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star.
/ Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

