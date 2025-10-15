Brian Schottenheimer shares feelings on dealing with infamous sun glare in Week 7
Any time the Dallas Cowboys have a meeting with an NFC East opponent, it's a big deal. But this Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders is more than big; it's massive.
With it being a 4 pm game, that means the sun will be glaring into AT&T Stadium. Every time the Cowboys have a game at the time the sun peeks through, social media likes to have a laugh.
On Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked if the sun would be a factor in Sunday's game.
"There’s a big plan and process. But I think when you look at historically at what’s happened it really hasn’t affected many situations. We plan for it. The opponents plan for it. But at the end of the day, it’s something that we’re aware of. It’s very beautiful. It’s majestic when the sun comes through there," Schottenheimer tells Jon Machota of The Athletic.
It's been a complaint of the fanbase for quite some time. However, it seems the sun will shine bright once again on Sunday evening.
Sure, if this game weren't in a dome, the Cowboys would be dealing with the sun. But it feels like the best part about a dome is to get away from a massive glare that would have the crew from Twilight running for shelter.
