Cowboys' Cooper Beebe takes big step toward return as o-line nears full strength
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line was decimated by injury throughout the first six weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, with four of the team's five starting offensive linemen missing time.
One of the players who has missed extended time is starting center Cooper Beebe, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lateral sprain and a fracture of a small bone in his foot in the team's Week 2 win over the New York Giants.
Beebe could potentially have his 21-day practice window actived next week, and he took a positive step toward his return on Wednesday afternoon.
While he is unable to practice, Beebe was on the field and working with the rehab group off to the side during the portion of practice open to the media. Beebe was working with the team's director of rehab Britt Brown.
The offensive line has been surprisingly strong despite the flurry of injuries, but getting the anchor of Beebe back in the center would go a long way in allowing the unit to continue to improve.
Beebe entered his rookie season competing for the job in training camp despite never playing the position during his time in college at Kansas State. He immediately impressed the coaching staff and was inserted into the starting lineup, instantly becoming a fan favorite.
While we have to wait and see exactly when Beebe will be returning to the starting lineup, it's great to see that he is continuing to progress without suffering any setbacks.
