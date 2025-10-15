Dallas Cowboys have key OL starter back on practice field Wednesday
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries all throughout their offense. No position has been hit as hard as the offensive line where they were without four of their five starters in Week 5 against the New York Jets.
Dallas was able to get two of their starters back in Week 6 with left guard Tyler Smith and left tackle Tyler Guyton back on the field against the Carolina Panthers. Now, it appears one more starter is nearing a return.
MORE: Cowboys to wear fan-favorite uniform vs Commanders for final time this season
Rookie right guard Tyler Booker, who has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, was on the practice field on Wednesday.
This would be a huge boost for the offensive line, especially considering how well Booker was playing before suffering his injury. The team's first-round pick seamlessly transitioned to the pros, and was holding his own against NFL talent.
Tyler Booker isn't the only Cowboys player potentially returning in Week 7
In addition to Booker, the Cowboys lost CeeDee Lamb to a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and he has yet to play. He's also nearing a return and could be back when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
MORE: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being 'off his rocker'
KaVontae Turpin has also been dealing with an injury, as the speedy wideout/returner has been sidelined for two games with a foot sprain. He's nearing a return as well, which could give the offense a huge spark.
If Dallas is going to have any hope of turning things around, they'll need all the help they can get on offense. Their defense has been a mess this season, so they're expected to be in several more shootouts throughout the year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys in free fall after Week 7 disaster
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
Cowboys' biggest need after Week 6 debacle is clear ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie