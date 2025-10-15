Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys have key OL starter back on practice field Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy as they prepare for their showdown with the Washington Commanders.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker reacts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker reacts. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with injuries all throughout their offense. No position has been hit as hard as the offensive line where they were without four of their five starters in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Dallas was able to get two of their starters back in Week 6 with left guard Tyler Smith and left tackle Tyler Guyton back on the field against the Carolina Panthers. Now, it appears one more starter is nearing a return.

Rookie right guard Tyler Booker, who has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, was on the practice field on Wednesday.

This would be a huge boost for the offensive line, especially considering how well Booker was playing before suffering his injury. The team's first-round pick seamlessly transitioned to the pros, and was holding his own against NFL talent.

Tyler Booker isn't the only Cowboys player potentially returning in Week 7

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Booker, the Cowboys lost CeeDee Lamb to a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and he has yet to play. He's also nearing a return and could be back when they host the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

KaVontae Turpin has also been dealing with an injury, as the speedy wideout/returner has been sidelined for two games with a foot sprain. He's nearing a return as well, which could give the offense a huge spark.

If Dallas is going to have any hope of turning things around, they'll need all the help they can get on offense. Their defense has been a mess this season, so they're expected to be in several more shootouts throughout the year.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball as New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin defends.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball as New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin defends. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
