Cowboys Country

Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys may not want to look at the numbers when it comes to a potential NFL playoff spot after their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was supposed to be different for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Last year, the team built their own pressure to be a playoff contender. Instead, it would end up being the final season with Mike McCarthy as the head coach.

Now, the job of getting the team back into the postseason lies in the hands of first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer's team has shown glimpses of greatness. However, their loss on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers may have drastically cut their chances of making the playoffs.

MORE: Jerry Jones sees silver lining for Cowboys after bizarre Week 6 in NFL

The Cowboys' playoff chances dropped from 32 percent to 8 percent after their heartbreaking loss to the Panthers, according to Kalshi.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheime
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' next two games are against the Washington Commanders and the Denver Broncos. That is two teams that were in the playoffs last season.

A matchup with the Commanders is a great reminder that the Cowboys are in a stacked NFC East this season.

MORE: Cowboys' defense to undergo much-needed scheme change to help secondary

Getting to the playoffs is never easy. But getting to the playoffs in a year where everyone within the division is within striking distance makes it much harder.

This team knows the assignment. However, they can't let games with teams like the Panthers slip away from them. That's what separates the good from the bad in this league.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers

Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6

Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas

Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News