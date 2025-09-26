Brian Schottenheimer stopped recent Dallas Cowboys practice for 'poor start'
The Dallas Cowboys are anxiously awaiting one of the most talked-about games on the entire NFL regular season slate.
On Sunday night, the Cowboys will welcome Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers to Jerry's World for a game that is bound to smash the Sunday Night Football ratings.
With it being such a big game, fans may be a little worried after head coach Brian Schottenheimer's recent comments about a slow start at Wednesday's practice.
MORE: Jerry Jones makes snarky comment ahead of Dallas Cowboys-Micah Parsons reunion
Schottenheimer told Todd Archer of ESPN that he had to regroup the team after eight plays during Wednesday's practice due to a slow start.
The first-year head coach revealed that even the team felt the energy and level of play was not up to their standard, which ultimately led to Schottenheimer restarting practice.
Hearing that the team is not reaching the level of intensity needed from the coaching staff after losing 31-14 to a lowly Chicago Bears team last week isn't going to help this fanbase when it comes to confidence for Sunday night.
Everyone knows the mission. Sure, the game against the Packers is just one game. However, if the Cowboys were to lose in convincing fashion, one could picture how Stephen A. Smith will treat this on Monday morning.
MORE: Jaydon Blue's mystery absence from Cowboys offense gets positive update
The Cowboys must bring all they have on Sunday night.
