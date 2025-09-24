Brian Schottenheimer has comically honest quote about Micah Parsons vs Cowboys
One of the most intriguing storylines of Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season revolves around the Dallas Cowboys, despite a slow 1-2 start to the year.
Dallas will welcome back star pass rusher Micah Parsons to AT&T Stadium for the first time since trading him to the Green Bay Packers at the end of training camp.
Parsons and his new team will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend, and there's no doubt Parsons could be looking for revenge against Jerry Jones' squad.
While Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer did express confidence that Dallas can beat the Packers despite not having CeeDee Lamb or Tyler Booker, he had a comically honest quote about facing Parsons on Sunday night in primetime.
“Micah is going to make plays," Schottenheimer told the media on Wednesday afternoon. "Is he gonna get a sack? Sh*t. I hope not.”
It doesn't get much more honest than that, but while Schottenheimer hopes the Cowboys can contain Parsons, it won't be easy with the deplted offensive line.
Parsons has exceled through the first three weeks of the season, recording 1.5 sacks, while the Cowboys pass rush has been non-existent.
Let's see if any of that changes in Week 4 when the two teams kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
