Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer using lessons from coaching legends to lead Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer admits to leaning on past coaching legends to help him lead the team this season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is early in the tenure of first-year Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but it feels like this is the beginning of what could be a successful marriage.

Schottenheimer has said all the right things since his introductory press conference, something that ownership should probably take notes on.

However, it is Schottenheimer's knowledge and emotion about the game that has fans intrigued and excited before his first season leading America's Team.

MORE: Micah Parsons could face major consequences if he leaves training camp

The new Cowboys head coach comes from coaching royalty, as his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, is one of the greatest to ever rule the sidelines in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his media availability before the team's first practice on Tuesday, Schottenheimer revealed where his coaching philosophy comes from, mentioning that he leans on legends of the past when mapping out schemes he wants to use.

"I would go back probably to Steve Spurrier, my dad, Dick Vermeil, and I just always would write down things that I liked. Hey, when I get a chance to run a football team, this is what I like or this is what I believe in, this is what I don't like or what I don't believe in," said Schottenheimer.

MORE: Jerry Jones upset Micah Parsons' agent, a professional negotiator, got involved in contract talks

"I have notebooks upon notebooks that I've referred back over the past 15, 20 years in this business. I plan on giving them to my kids one day and letting them have that for my grandkids."

If you are taking advice from names like Spurrier, Vermeil, and Marty, then chances are that a coach is doing things right. Schottenheimer brings an old-school vibe to the function, and that is exactly what the Cowboys need.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Best highlights from Dallas Cowboys first 2025 training camp practice

Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'

Marshawn Kneeland steals show in Cowboys' first training camp practice

Brian Schottenheimer bonds with Dak Prescott, fiancée & daughters after training camp

PHOTOS: Parker Kilpatrick, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News