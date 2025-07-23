George Pickens raves about Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer's competitiveness
The Dallas Cowboys held their first training camp practice on Tuesday, which was their first time in Oxnard with Brian Schottenheimer as the head coach.
Throughout the day, the energy was evident. Music played throughout the session, and players seemed more upbeat than usual. While no one is knocking former head coach Mike McCarthy, it’s clear that Schottenheimer just has a different vibe — and the players like it.
New wide receiver George Pickens is among those singing the praises of the new head coach.
Added in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens is thrilled to be in Dallas working with a coach who he said is “one of the best” he’s worked with. He also praised his competitive nature, saying “he’s just as competitive as we are,” drawing comparisons to his college coach with the Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart.
"He's one of the best coaches I've ever been around. [Up there] with Kirby Smart and guys like that," Pickens said, via Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "He's just as competitive as we are. He's a great guy."
Schottenheimer spent the past three seasons on the Cowboys’ coaching staff, serving as the offensive coordinator the previous two years.
He was elevated to the head coaching position after McCarthy exited this offseason, but wasn’t the most popular name when announced.
The players, however, seem to have a real connection with him. That’s just one of the many reasons it’s easy to see now why Dallas was ready to hand him the keys.
