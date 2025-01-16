Cowboys rookie proves he can be o-line's keystone for next decade
While Dallas Cowboys' fans continue to speculate about their next head coach and grapple with the disappointment of a 7-10 season—one that has many media personalities questioning the team’s culture—it’s important to recognize the small victories that came out of a challenging, injury-riddled campaign.
One such bright spot was rookie center Cooper Beebe, selected in the third round with a pick the Cowboys acquired by trading back in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Although Beebe had never played center in college and had experience at every other position on the offensive line, he quickly became a key contributor for the Cowboys.
According to the 33rd Team, Beebe was the second-best rookie offensive lineman in terms of lowest pressure rates allowed.
The top spot went to Steelers rookie center Zack Frazier, who allowed just 12 pressures on 513 pass snaps, good for a 2.3 percent pressure rate.
Beebe wasn’t far behind, with a 2.9 percent pressure rate, allowing 18 pressures on 631 pass snaps.
His performance, especially given the lack of experience at center, offers a glimmer of hope for the future of the Cowboys’ offensive line. It is also not obscene to think Beebe would have the top spot had Frazier played as many passing snaps as Cooper Beebe.
With Beebe at center, Tyler Smith at left guard, and the hopeful emergence of Tyler Guyton at left tackle, the Cowboys still need to fill out the rest of their offensive line. However, this is a sign of great things to come for the Cowboys' offense.
