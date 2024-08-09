CeeDee Lamb removes Dallas Cowboys reference from social media
Dallas Cowboys fans were riding high after the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Players on both sides of the ball were making flashy plays and showing promise ahead of the start of the preseason, and it was good vibes only in Cowboys Nation.
Then, Jerry Jones opened his mouth.
The Cowboys owner was asked about contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and his comments led to chaos. Jones said, "I don't have any urgency to get it done," in reference to a contract extension that would make Lamb one of the league's highest-paid wide receivers.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb claps back at Jerry Jones' lack of urgency, contract drama
Lamb immediately caught wind of Jones' comments and gave a simple response on social media.
Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons even gave a no-comment comment by retweeting Lamb's comment on X. Even star quarterback Dak Prescott referenced Jerry Jones' remark, saying he does have urgency to get Lamb back on the field.
It's a mess, and now Jones appears to have alienated one of his star players. While Lamb has not commented any further, he made a statement with a simple gesture. Lamb removed the tag "America's Team" from his X and Instagram bios.
Way to go, Jerry.
Not only has waiting to extend Lamb and Prescott proved to be costly by watching the wide receiver and quarterback markets explode, Jones' comments are only making things worse.
It wouldn't be the Dallas Cowboys without some off-field drama, and they're certainly delivering that in bunches ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Good: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Bad Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70M per year
The Ugly: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024