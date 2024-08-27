LOOK: CeeDee Lamb appears at first practice after signing new deal
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys finally settled the toughest dilemma they have faced all summer. The franchise finally locked up CeeDee Lamb on a new four-year, $136 million deal.
As the organization prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on the road, it appears that Lamb couldn't wait to rejoin the team.
Tuesday night's practice saw the return of a familiar face with Lamb taking the field at The Star.
Check out Lamb's return to action below.
It would be hard for the organization and the fanbase not to get excited about seeing Lamb back on the field. Chances that this deal would be done before the regular season were always favored.
However, until the news was official, it could make fans feel a little uneasy. But fret no more—the No. 88 is back in Big D.
Having the All-Pro receiver back in action is great news. Now, it is time to see if Lamb and Prescott can find their connection once again, which shouldn't be an issue with two talents like that.
Lamb's return will certainly change how people feel about the Cowboys going into the matchup with the Browns, as Dallas was the underdog earlier this week. With 88, all things are possible.
