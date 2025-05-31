Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'biggest weakness' entering 2025 NFL season is major concern

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive front has a lot to do this upcoming season, as Pro Football Focus shares the team's biggest weakness heading into next season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys should look and feel like a brand-new team as they enter a new era under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Last year was a mix of promise, dashed with a bunch of what-ifs. Now, the team should only be looking toward the future.

However, some issues from the 2024 regular season could show their ugly selves this upcoming season, as the team's biggest weakness from this past season has been shared.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys had major issues stopping the run last season, which is why it is the team's biggest weakness heading into the 2025 regular season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith rushes the passer while blocked by New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith rushes the passer while blocked by New York Jets guard Laken Tomlinson. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"Dallas’ performance in run defense was among the NFL’s worst. Only Carolina posted a lower PFF run-defense grade. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Malik Hooker were the Cowboys’ only qualified players to earn at least a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade," the article states.

"New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus needs to make the team's run defense a priority if this team is going to compete with the likes of Philadelphia and Washington."

The interior defensive line should be a concern. The Cowboys were hoping that 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith would turn the corner last season; however, it was a rocky start for the former Michigan star.

The Cowboys cannot afford another late-blooming season, which is why 2025 seventh-round pick Jay Toia has already been seen putting in work with the ones during OTAs.

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

