CeeDee Lamb's epic response to drop issues should please Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made headlines for the wrong reasons in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With some crucial drops down the stretch, Lamb's mishaps were ultimately the difference in the 24-20 defeat, but he's making sure that it wasn't all for nothing.
Lamb has responded exactly how fans would expect a star wide receiver to. He's taken full accountability, and by his own admission, has even lost sleep over the drops.
While meeting with the media Thursday ahead of Week 2's home opener against the New York Giants, Lamb made it clear that he still hasn't completely gotten over his frustration, admitting no one feels worse about it than he does.
“Trust me, I’ve thought about it, I’ve dwelled on it," Lamb said. "I’ve done everything that you could possibly imagine about this game. For all those that feel like they feel worse about that game than me, you’re absolutely wrong.”
Cowboys fans couldn't have asked for a better response.
“I wouldn’t rather nobody else but myself be in those situations," Lamb said. "I came up short once. We’ll see the rest.”
Despite the drops, Lamb still turned in a solid statistical performance against the Eagles, finishing with seven catches for 110 yards.
There's currently no question about Lamb's place amongst the NFL's best wide receivers but he will need to bounce back quickly and have another 1,000-yard season if the Cowboys are to have any success this year.
He will get a chance to redeem himself when the Giants and Cowboys kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
