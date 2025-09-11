Cowboys offensive line delivered top 5 performance in Week 1
During their Week 1 loss, the Dallas Cowboys proved they had a lot to build on. While the pass rush picked things up as the game went along and the rushing attack was better than expected, it was the offensive line that stood out.
Dak Prescott was afforded plenty of time to pass and wasn't sacked the entire game.
Their performance was so strong that they were named the fifth-best offensive line in pass protection during Week 1 by The 33rd Team.
Dallas went into the game with a couple of concerns on the line, making this performance that much more impressive. Not only was Tyler Booker making his first career start at right guard, but left tackle Tyler Guyton was making his return after missing several weeks with a fractured knee.
Guyton wasn’t guaranteed to start, but began practicing during the beginning of the week. He was expected to be an upgrade over backup Nate Thomas, but knee injuries can often linger.
The second-year lineman showed no sign of being slowed down and was seen bullying pass rushers throughout the game.
It was a great effort, but they remain hungry with Booker being critical of his play.
The Cowboys have spent plenty of resources attempting to rebuild a dominant line and after one game, it appears they’re on the right path.
