Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb sets sights on revenge against Giants in Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys play host to the division rival New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025-26 NFL regular season, as the team looks for its first win of the year.
For superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the game means even more.
After being plagued by drops in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb has his eyes set on revenge against the G-Men.
Lamb was injured on a tackle from Giants cornerback Dru Phillips, which led to a lingering shoulder issue last season, and now he's ready to get his get back.
“He tackled me and hurt me, so I’ve got something for him," Lamb told the media on Thursday evening, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
Lamb has been putting in the extra work since losing the Week 1 showdown with Philly a week ago, going viral for being first and last on the field to work with the jug machines.
Hopefully the extra motivation will lead to a bounce-back game for Lamb as the team looks to get it's season back on track.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
