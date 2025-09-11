Controversial Cowboys WR could be nearing return from injury
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for Week 2's home opener against the New York Giants, one of the team's notable acquisitions from last season could be nearing a return to action.
Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo suffered a PCL injury in his knee during Dallas' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens but was seen at practice Thursday working out with the rehab group, according to Tommy Yarish of DalasCowboys.com.
Still listed on IR as designated for return, this could signal that Mingo is contining to make positive steps toward returning. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the original recovery timetable was 4-6 weeks, meaning Mingo is approaching the best-case scenario for a return.
The Cowboys have a star-studded duo at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens along with versatile return man KaVontae Turpin, but the jury is still out on Jalen Tolbert. Given the positive strides he showed in preseason, Mingo could give the coaching staff something to think about once he returns.
A former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 out of Ole Miss, the Cowboys controversially traded for Mingo last November, a move that puzzled many fans.
Mingo did not quite live up to his second-round billing with Carolina and had some notable struggles, but Dallas still took a chance on him.
With the Panthers, he appeared in 24 games (19 starts) while tallying 55 catches for 539 yards and no touchdowns.
Then in eight games (one start) with the Cowboys last season, he posted five catches for 46 yards. Mingo also had a 49-yard catch in the preseason loss to Baltimore last month before suffering the injury.
The Cowboys and Giants will kick off from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.
