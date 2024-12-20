Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb racking up fines for the most ridiculous reasons
CeeDee Lamb has been on fire once again this season for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite injuries all around him, Lamb continues to rack up the receptions and yardage.
He enters Week 16 with 94 receptions for 1,089 yards and six touchdowns. That's the fourth year in a row he's topped 1,000 yards as he continues to prove he's one of the top playmakers in the NFL.
However, Lamb is racking up more than statistics this season — he's also accumulating a lot of fines.
MORE: Buccaneers' high-powered offense will not pity banged-up Cowboys D
During the Cowboys' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, Lamb was told to change his cleats since they had green and grey in their color. The league requires players to go with all-white cleats if they're not in their team's color scheme.
Lamb, who changed to all white at halftime, said he's a target of the NFL and has been "fined a lot" this season.
“I got fined a lot this year, bro, I’m like a target, I don’t get it,” Lamb said according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. “I do feel like I am dressing the same way as other guys, not saying they should get fined too, I just feel like I should not get fined either.”
His fines have been for a variety of uniform violations ranging from his shirt being untucked to his socks being too low. The cleats have also been an issue with him being fined for wearing neon green Kobe 6 Vapor Edge cleats — known as the Grinch.
Lamb said he doesn't know what he did to upset the league's uniform inspectors, who didn't fine other players for wearing the Grinch cleats. He's even tried ensuring he's in complance before games but to no avail.
“Yeah. I tried, they not feeling me,” he said. “They not feeling me at all. I don’t know what I did or what I done. I apologize.”
The NFL has been criticized in the past for discouraging fun among the players, and this report is exactly what that's the case. They might not be wearing the cleats, but we know who the real Grinches are.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 16
Cowboys trade back to add extra starter in 3-round NFL mock draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Buccaneers
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, NFL Week 16: betting odds & preview
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Week 16 injury report: Team nearing full strength