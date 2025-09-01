Cowboys rookie getting thrown to wolves in key matchup vs Eagles in Week 1
During the preseason, Tyler Booker proved to be a talented pass protector. The sample size was small, with Booker playing just 15 snaps in pass protection for the Dallas Cowboys.
He held his own by allowing just two pressures, giving his coaching staff plenty of confidence heading into the season. As for his first test, however, Booker is going to be thrown to the wolves.
Dallas plays on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast one of the toughest interior defensive lines.
Superstar defensive tackle Jalen Carter leads the way and was ninth among interior pass rushers with a pressure rate of 9.1 percent.
Carter has 75 tackles and 10.5 sacks in two seasons, proving to be a disruptor. Dallas knows he can quickly alter the game, which is why slowing him down is going to be of the utmost importance.
It's a tall order for Booker to handle Carter, but the Alabama product is no stranger to facing elite competition, which comes with the territory in the SEC. Dallas took criticism for selecting a guard 12th overall, but if he can neutralize someone as talented as Carter, they'll feel justified with the move.
