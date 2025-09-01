Trevon Diggs injury update: Cowboys CB reveals what percent chance he'll play Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys will be making the trip to Philly in a matter of days to settle in for the Week 1 NFL opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas has been dealing with several injuries throughout training camp and the preseason, with All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs among those looking to return.
Diggs underwent season-ending knee surgery last December, the second consecutive season-ending knee injury for the defensive back, but he was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the team named its initial 53-man roster.
While Diggs' status for Week 1 remains up in the air, he shared additional information following Monday's open practice session. Diggs won't commit to playing against Philly, but said there is a "75-80 percent chance" he suits up on Thursday night.
If Diggs is able to go against the defending champs, it will be a major boost for the injury-ridden Cowboys secondary.
Last season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury throughout the year.
Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team in July 2023.
Let's hope that once he does return to the field that he will be able to stay healthy for the remainder of the season.
