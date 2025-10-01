Cowboys Country

Cowboys' WR corps could soon get boost from former second-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys could soon welcome Jonathan Mingo back to the field, which would give the WR group a much-needed boost amid CeeDee Lamb's absence.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as he deals with a high-ankle sprain, but the team has some reinforcements at the position with thanks to the George Pickens trade, last year's leader in touchdown receptions, Jalen Tolbert, and the speedy KaVontae Turpin.

But soon, the Cowboys could be getting even more help on the outside with former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo closing in on a return.

According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys will be activating Mingo's 21-day practice window as he nears his return from the injured reserve list.

MORE: 4 Cowboys with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Mingo started the season on IR after suffering a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL preseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Adding another deep threat for Dak Prescott is only going to help open up the offense in what has already been an incredibly productive year for the starting quarterback.

Before last season's trade deadline, the Cowboys sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Mingo and a seventh-round pick. Mingo was a 2023 second-round pick, but had been underperforming.

MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early MVP frontrunners

Last season, Mingo appeared in just 8 games for the Cowboys, hauling in five catches for 46 yards. Throughout his two years in the league, Mingo has 60 receptions for 585 yards.

It will be interesting to see when Mingo makes his season debut and whether he will have an impact, but before his preseason injury, he was already showing signs of taking a major step forward in his season season with Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4

3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners

Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream

Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player

Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News