Cowboys' WR corps could soon get boost from former second-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys are without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as he deals with a high-ankle sprain, but the team has some reinforcements at the position with thanks to the George Pickens trade, last year's leader in touchdown receptions, Jalen Tolbert, and the speedy KaVontae Turpin.
But soon, the Cowboys could be getting even more help on the outside with former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo closing in on a return.
According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys will be activating Mingo's 21-day practice window as he nears his return from the injured reserve list.
Mingo started the season on IR after suffering a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee during a game against the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL preseason.
Adding another deep threat for Dak Prescott is only going to help open up the offense in what has already been an incredibly productive year for the starting quarterback.
Before last season's trade deadline, the Cowboys sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Mingo and a seventh-round pick. Mingo was a 2023 second-round pick, but had been underperforming.
Last season, Mingo appeared in just 8 games for the Cowboys, hauling in five catches for 46 yards. Throughout his two years in the league, Mingo has 60 receptions for 585 yards.
It will be interesting to see when Mingo makes his season debut and whether he will have an impact, but before his preseason injury, he was already showing signs of taking a major step forward in his season season with Dallas.
