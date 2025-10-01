Cowboys receiving corps suffers another setback with latest injury news
The Dallas Cowboys already knew CeeDee Lamb would be out in Week 5 when they face the New York Jets. The team’s No. 1 wideout suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears and isn’t ready to return.
Now, they’re concerned they might be without one of their most explosive options outside of Lamb as KaVontae Turpin is dealing with a foot injury, which occurred during their tie with the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Shavon Revel injury update gives sigh of relief after fear Cowboys rookie had setback
On Wednesday, Turpin wasn’t on the field for the team’s open practice session, putting his status for Sunday in doubt.
Through four games, Turpin has been a fixture in the Dallas offense this year. He has 11 receptions for 159 yards with a touchdown as well as 23 yards rushing.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys WR wears Micah Parsons' jersey number on field for first time
His primary job is still as a return man and he’s off to another hot start in that department. Turpin has 30 yards on three punt returns and 405 yards on 16 kick returns.
The good news for Dallas is they could get Jonathan Mingo back soon. His 21 day practice window opened so he can begin working his way back from the IR.
