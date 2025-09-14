Cowboys vs Giants announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 2
Dallas Cowboys fans have been itching to get the sour taste of the heartbreaking loss to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL opener just over a week ago, and now all eyes are on another division rival.
On Sunday, the Cowboys welcome a familiar NFC East foe in the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium for a Sunday afternoon kickoff in Week 2.
Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb has vowed to bounce back after struggling with drops in Week 1, and has his eyes on revenge against the Giants' secondary. Fellow star wideout George Pickens could also be in for a breakout game, thanks to some favorable matchups.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
It's going to be interesting to see how everyone steps up to the occasion, but there are several others who will be apart of the Sunday viewing experience.
The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may experience.
MORE: Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 2 announcer pairing
The Cowboys game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis providing play-by-play and Greg Olsen serving as the analyst.
Pam Olver will provide sideline reports.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Week 2 referee assignment
The Cowboys and Giants have been assigned the crew of Bill Vinovich for Week 2.
Vinovich is the most senior official in the league and has been a part of the official rotation since 2001. His crews are known for being among the most lenient in the league, which could benefit the more physical team on Sunday afternoon.
