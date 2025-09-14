Is Mazi Smith playing for Cowboys in Week 2 vs Giants or still in doghouse?
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a massive matchup against the New York Giants in their home opener.
It feels strange to call a game massive in Week 2, but a loss to the Giants would have the Cowboys starting the season 0-2 within the division.
MORE: 3 player prop bets for Dallas Cowboys vs Gaints clash in Week 2
We're less than an hour away from kickoff, and the Cowboys have officially released the inactive list for Week 2. Fans hoping to see defensive tackle Mazi Smith will have to wait another week.
Smith will not be making his season debut on Sunday. There's no question that the addition of Kenny Clark has put the pressure on Smith getting any time on the field. However, Smith was nearly on the chopping block when it came to roster cuts this preseason.
It feels like the Smith era in Dallas will be coming to an end. Smith's designation for today's game is not the only one that has Cowboys fans frustrated. Rookie running back Jaydon Blue will also be inactive for the second straight week.
MORE: Cowboys vs Giants announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 2
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked about consistency early in the week when discussing preparation for this game. That conversation highlighted names like Blue and Smith. It appears the two have not shown enough to their head coach in practice.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc