The @dallascowboys inactives for today's game against the N.Y. Giants:



#23 Jaydon Blue (RB)

#26 DaRon Bland (CB)

#50 Shemar James (LB)

#58 Mazi Smith (DT)

#69 Ajani Cornelius (OT)

#75 Hakeem Adeniji (OT)

#76 Trevor Keegan (G)