ESPN analyst says CeeDee Lamb could make a trade request
On Thursday evening, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a bombshell while speaking with the media. Jones said he doesn't feel any urgency when it comes to contract negotiations with the team's star receiver, CeeDee Lamb.
Those words have sent the NFL world into a whirlwind in the past 12 hours.
Now, there are takes that Lamb would prefer not to play in Dallas any longer.
MORE: Stephen Jones contradicts Jerry on CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations
ESPN's Courtney Cronin didn't hold back her feelings when discussing the matter on First Take on Friday morning.
Cronin believes the decisions being made by the organization are not being made by football people and that Jones is pushing one of his most talented players out the door without even realizing it.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb claps back at Jerry Jones' lack of urgency, contract drama
Lamb requesting a trade would put the franchise in an impossible spot so close to the start of the season.
However, it feels like this all could have been avoided.
The 2024 season was supposed to be an all-in situation with the entire team on the same page. Now, it feels like the players and the front office are reading different books.
The contract issues should never have made it this far, and yet, Cowboys fans are left frustrated by the powers that be.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Good: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Bad Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70M per year
The Ugly: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024