CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs injury update from Jerry Jones is good news
The Dallas Cowboys had some concern this week when their No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 cornerback both missed practice on Wednesday. CeeDee Lamb was dealing with an ankle injury while Diggs was battling an issue with his foot.
There were some positive updates throughout the week which have eased the worries and now, team owner Jerry Jones sounds like someone who believes both men will suit up on Sunday.
Lamb, who missed the entire offseason while angling for a new contract, has nine receptions for 151 yards with a touchdown through two games. Those numbers aren't his norm but he and Dak Prescott weren't completely on the same page in Week 2. Had they been, he might have added at least one more touchdown and a lot more receiving yardage.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe already a top ten center in pass protection
Diggs has 10 tackles and one pick through two games. He missed 15 games last season after suffering a torn ACL ahead of their Week 3 contest with the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas understands the importance of this game as they face a Super Bowl contender. Having two of their best players on the field will surely help them as they aim to prove they belong among the top teams in the league this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones