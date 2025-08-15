Cowboys legends reveal origin of iconic 'Landry Shift' victory formation
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a rebuild when it comes to what their offensive line will look like this upcoming season.
Some names are familiar, like Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe. But the franchise will still be leaning on a lot of youth to protect quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys will also embark on this journey without future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, who retired earlier this offseason.
It's a new day for the Cowboys' offensive line, but there was a time not long ago when the unit was considered the best in all of football.
The Cowboys' social team has crafted an amazing project called "Deep Blue: The Wall 2.0". which tells the story of that dominant offensive line from a decade ago.
In a clip from the show, Martin, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick look back on former offensive coordinator Bill Callahan, who installed the now-famous "Landry Shift" victory formation.
A move that still drives defenses nuts today, the Landry Shift was a part of the culture change that needed to take place within the franchise, according to the Cowboys' greats who played on the offensive line.
The 2014 Cowboys were a special group that had their year ended on one of the most iconic plays in NFL history. However, we'll just keep the memories in a happy place for the moment.
