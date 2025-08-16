4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys are at home this weekend for a game against the Baltimore Ravens. This comes after they wrapped up training camp in Oxnard, California.
During training camp, multiple players were able to improve their stock with the team, while others saw theirs decline.
The Cowboys still have two preseason games, so there's time for things to change, but these are the four biggest winners and three biggest losers from their time in Oxnard.
Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR
It seems as though KaVontae Turpin has the WR3 role locked down. The fourth-year pro has been making one highlight-reel play after another during camp. He's also been used out of the backfield as a runner.
It seems head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a plan for Turpin, which should bring some electricity to the offense.
Loser: Luke Schoonmaker, TE
Luke Schoonmaker made quite the progress during his second season, but hasn't stood out during camp as he prepares for Year 3. Making matters worse for him is the way Brevyn Spann-Ford has stood out, which could lead to Schoonmaker losing the TE2 spot.
Winner: Zion Childress, CB
From undrafted free agent to potential slot cornerback, Zion Childress has had a dominant showing during camp. The Kentucky product has taken advantage of every opportunity and could have a big role on defense this year.
Loser: Mazi Smith, DT
2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith was supposed to be the run-stuffing nose tackle this defense has needed for years. Throughout his first two seasons, he hasn't lived up to that billing.
That remains the case after the team's time in Oxnard. Smith struggled to stand out in drills as well as in their preseason opener. He could be running out of time to prove he deserves a spot on the roster.
Winner: Phil Mafah, RB
Dallas has a wide-open competition in the running back room, and rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah made sure his name was in the mix.
While he's not likely to start, he's proven he can be a bruiser out of the backfield and should be part of their committee. He showed out in the first week of the preseason and has two more chances to impress the staff.
Loser: Caelen Carson, CB
During his rookie season, Caelen Carson was one of the winners in camp. The fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest shot up the depth charts, finding himself in a starting role in Week 1.
As expected, he has his share of growing pains, but was expected to be better this season. Unfortunately, he had issues in camp and has been surpassed by players such as Zion Childress. Now, Carson finds himself on the bubble and isn't guaranteed to make the roster.
Winner: Kaiir Elam, CB
No player did more to raise their stock in Oxnard than Kaiir Elam. Added in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the 2022 first-round selection out of Florida was seen as a bust. He's quickly changed his image following a dominant performance during camp.
He's going to have to prove himself during the regular season, but he did enough in camp to put himself in a starting role heading into Week 1.
