4 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

Here were the biggest winners and losers from the Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive backs Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Zion Childress watch from the sidelines at training camp
Dallas Cowboys defensive backs Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Zion Childress watch from the sidelines at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are at home this weekend for a game against the Baltimore Ravens. This comes after they wrapped up training camp in Oxnard, California.

During training camp, multiple players were able to improve their stock with the team, while others saw theirs decline.

The Cowboys still have two preseason games, so there's time for things to change, but these are the four biggest winners and three biggest losers from their time in Oxnard.

Winner: KaVontae Turpin, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts during the second half against the Detroit Lions.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts during the second half against the Detroit Lions. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It seems as though KaVontae Turpin has the WR3 role locked down. The fourth-year pro has been making one highlight-reel play after another during camp. He's also been used out of the backfield as a runner.

It seems head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a plan for Turpin, which should bring some electricity to the offense.

Loser: Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker reacts after wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker reacts after wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Luke Schoonmaker made quite the progress during his second season, but hasn't stood out during camp as he prepares for Year 3. Making matters worse for him is the way Brevyn Spann-Ford has stood out, which could lead to Schoonmaker losing the TE2 spot.

Winner: Zion Childress, CB

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

From undrafted free agent to potential slot cornerback, Zion Childress has had a dominant showing during camp. The Kentucky product has taken advantage of every opportunity and could have a big role on defense this year.

Loser: Mazi Smith, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith was supposed to be the run-stuffing nose tackle this defense has needed for years. Throughout his first two seasons, he hasn't lived up to that billing.

That remains the case after the team's time in Oxnard. Smith struggled to stand out in drills as well as in their preseason opener. He could be running out of time to prove he deserves a spot on the roster.

Winner: Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel.
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas has a wide-open competition in the running back room, and rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah made sure his name was in the mix.

While he's not likely to start, he's proven he can be a bruiser out of the backfield and should be part of their committee. He showed out in the first week of the preseason and has two more chances to impress the staff.

Loser: Caelen Carson, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his rookie season, Caelen Carson was one of the winners in camp. The fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest shot up the depth charts, finding himself in a starting role in Week 1.

As expected, he has his share of growing pains, but was expected to be better this season. Unfortunately, he had issues in camp and has been surpassed by players such as Zion Childress. Now, Carson finds himself on the bubble and isn't guaranteed to make the roster.

Winner: Kaiir Elam, CB

University of Florida Gators defensive back Kaiir Elam carries the Chucky doll off the team bus before the first home game.
University of Florida Gators defensive back Kaiir Elam carries the Chucky doll off the team bus before the first home game. / Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No player did more to raise their stock in Oxnard than Kaiir Elam. Added in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the 2022 first-round selection out of Florida was seen as a bust. He's quickly changed his image following a dominant performance during camp.

He's going to have to prove himself during the regular season, but he did enough in camp to put himself in a starting role heading into Week 1.

