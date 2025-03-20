Cowboy Roundup: NFL Draft prospects to watch, Unorthodox offseason strategy
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been relatively quiet on the Cowboys front as NFL free agency continues and we haven't heard much from Jerry Jones throughout the process, which is very rare, so it will be interesting to see if he has something cooking up.
It would certainly be rare but appreciated if the Cowboys find a way to make a splash before the 2025 NFL Draft.
Of course, the team could just be using its energy and focus on the upcoming draft, which would also be a good thing with several holes on the roster to fill and some top-tier talent that will be available when the team is on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.
While we wait to see what the next 24 hours brings, let's take a look around and see what headlines are making waves on social media and around the web.
NFL Draft prospects to watch in Round 1
It's going to be interesting to see if the Cowboys buck tradition and select an offensive skill player to bolster the wide receiver and running back corps. The team has several directions they could go, so here is a look at some NFL Draft prospects to watch in Round 1, per Blogging the Boys.
Dallas' unorthodox offseason strategy
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' unorthodox approach to the NFL offseason.
Cowboys Quick Hits
