Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: NFL Draft prospects to watch, Unorthodox offseason strategy

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, March 20.

Josh Sanchez

Missouri wideout Luther Burden III during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Missouri wideout Luther Burden III during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's been relatively quiet on the Cowboys front as NFL free agency continues and we haven't heard much from Jerry Jones throughout the process, which is very rare, so it will be interesting to see if he has something cooking up.

It would certainly be rare but appreciated if the Cowboys find a way to make a splash before the 2025 NFL Draft.

MORE: Cowboys slammed for 'borderline bizarre' work in NFL free agency grade

Of course, the team could just be using its energy and focus on the upcoming draft, which would also be a good thing with several holes on the roster to fill and some top-tier talent that will be available when the team is on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.

While we wait to see what the next 24 hours brings, let's take a look around and see what headlines are making waves on social media and around the web.

NFL Draft prospects to watch in Round 1

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III catches a pass for a two-point conversion against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III catches a pass for a two-point conversion against the Arkansas Razorbacks. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It's going to be interesting to see if the Cowboys buck tradition and select an offensive skill player to bolster the wide receiver and running back corps. The team has several directions they could go, so here is a look at some NFL Draft prospects to watch in Round 1, per Blogging the Boys.

Dallas' unorthodox offseason strategy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' unorthodox approach to the NFL offseason.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Former Cowboys player roasts Jerry Jones, team decision making... Cowboys met with versatile All-American draft prospect labeled 'hidden' gem... Ex-Cowboys QB goes viral for snatching foul ball from Dodgers 3B at MLB Japan game... Cowboys named 'best fit' for one of the top available NFL free agent LB... Cowboys free agency decision opens door for All-Pro waiting on extension ... Dallas Cowboys select fast-rising wide receiver in latest NFL mock draft... Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb lands in top 10 in NFL-wide, non-QB fantasy draft... Dallas Cowboys scheduled to meet with contested catch specialist WR... Cowboys met with second-fastest LB at NFL Combine, had 'great' interview... Cowboys met with potential Top 50 NFL Draft pick at linebacker's Pro Day.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News