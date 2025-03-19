Dallas Cowboys select fast-rising wide receiver in latest NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys had a strong start to the offseason with a productive round of NFL free agency, signing players at key positions of need that should have a significant impact in the 2025 season.
After their active moves in free agency and trades, there has been a growing debate about the team’s biggest remaining roster needs.
With the likelihood that the Cowboys won't be very active in free agency until after the NFL Draft, the focus will now shift to utilizing their draft picks to find impact players and further strengthen the roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys scheduled to meet with contested catch specialist WR
Fox Sports' Rob Rang put together a mock draft and had the Cowboys solving their WR2 problem by selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.
"With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs to give Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a little help in the passing game. In just 4.29 seconds at the Combine, Golden cemented his first-round stock, boasting not only elite speed but the playmaking ability to project as a "star" in the NFL," said Rang.
Golden could be the perfect complement to Lamb. While Lamb excels in the slot, Golden thrives as a deep threat.
MORE: Cowboys met with second-fastest LB at NFL Combine, had 'great' interview
There may be debates about the Cowboys' biggest need—whether it’s cornerback, backup quarterback, wide receiver, or defensive lineman—but there is no doubt that if the Cowboys come away from the first round with a talent like Golden, it could immensely change the immediate future for Dallas.
The offense lacks firepower, and Golden provides just that. He could instantly relieve the pressure on Prescott and Lamb, giving the team a wide receiver duo they haven't had since trading away Amari Cooper three seasons ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott an elite weapon in latest mock draft
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: LB breakdown, analysis
Cowboys' biggest remaining roster needs include most important position on field