Dallas Cowboys select fast-rising wide receiver in latest NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys find their wide receiver two in latest Fox Sports mock draft.

Koby Skillern

Texas wideout Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Combine
Texas wideout Matthew Golden during the 2025 NFL Combine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had a strong start to the offseason with a productive round of NFL free agency, signing players at key positions of need that should have a significant impact in the 2025 season.

After their active moves in free agency and trades, there has been a growing debate about the team’s biggest remaining roster needs.

With the likelihood that the Cowboys won't be very active in free agency until after the NFL Draft, the focus will now shift to utilizing their draft picks to find impact players and further strengthen the roster.

Fox Sports' Rob Rang put together a mock draft and had the Cowboys solving their WR2 problem by selecting Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Foo
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden catches a pass during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs to give Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a little help in the passing game. In just 4.29 seconds at the Combine, Golden cemented his first-round stock, boasting not only elite speed but the playmaking ability to project as a "star" in the NFL," said Rang.

Golden could be the perfect complement to Lamb. While Lamb excels in the slot, Golden thrives as a deep threat.

There may be debates about the Cowboys' biggest need—whether it’s cornerback, backup quarterback, wide receiver, or defensive lineman—but there is no doubt that if the Cowboys come away from the first round with a talent like Golden, it could immensely change the immediate future for Dallas.

The offense lacks firepower, and Golden provides just that. He could instantly relieve the pressure on Prescott and Lamb, giving the team a wide receiver duo they haven't had since trading away Amari Cooper three seasons ago.

