Concerns grow Micah Parsons' contract may not be done before Cowboys' season opener

The situation between the Dallas Cowboys and superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons continues to sour, and negotiations for a new contract are further apart now more than ever.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs talk to the media during training camp
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs talk to the media during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The drama surrounding Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons and the front office is more concerning now than ever. There was once optimism that a deal would get done, but after a public back-and-forth with both sides taking their shots, things have gotten very personal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the two sides are "further apart now" than they were in March, and contract negotiations have completely turned sideways.

Now, another NFL insider is sharing his thoughts which paint another grim picture.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano appeared on the Get Up! morning show on Friday to discuss the Parsons saga, and he believes there are now some doubts that a deal could get done before the team's Week 1 regular season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"I believe Micah Parsons will be a Cowboy for a long time," Graziano said. "I don't know for a fact that this contract gets done before the opening week of this season."

Parsons vowed to show up for minicamp and training camp even without a deal, and he followed through on his word.

However, he's never said anything about playing in the regular season without a new deal.

It is Jerry Jones' fault that negotiations have gotten to this point, and comments from Stephen Jones didn't help, and now the front office needs to find a way to make things right before it gets to a point beyond repair.

Parsons has acted in good faith all offseason and has done his part. Jerry Jones and company need to return the favor, because the clock is ticking. Fast.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

