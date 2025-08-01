Concerns grow Micah Parsons' contract may not be done before Cowboys' season opener
The drama surrounding Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons and the front office is more concerning now than ever. There was once optimism that a deal would get done, but after a public back-and-forth with both sides taking their shots, things have gotten very personal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the two sides are "further apart now" than they were in March, and contract negotiations have completely turned sideways.
Now, another NFL insider is sharing his thoughts which paint another grim picture.
MORE: Micah Parsons' cryptic 'One Last Time' tweet sends Cowboys fans spiraling
ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano appeared on the Get Up! morning show on Friday to discuss the Parsons saga, and he believes there are now some doubts that a deal could get done before the team's Week 1 regular season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"I believe Micah Parsons will be a Cowboy for a long time," Graziano said. "I don't know for a fact that this contract gets done before the opening week of this season."
Parsons vowed to show up for minicamp and training camp even without a deal, and he followed through on his word.
However, he's never said anything about playing in the regular season without a new deal.
MORE: Micah Parsons shades Jerry Jones for dragging feet in contract saga with TikTok trend
It is Jerry Jones' fault that negotiations have gotten to this point, and comments from Stephen Jones didn't help, and now the front office needs to find a way to make things right before it gets to a point beyond repair.
Parsons has acted in good faith all offseason and has done his part. Jerry Jones and company need to return the favor, because the clock is ticking. Fast.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc