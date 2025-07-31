Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys have reached the midway point of their 16 scheduled training camp practices in Oxnard, California, and they've already compiled a lengthy injury list.
Several players entered training camp with pre-existing injuries -- like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, and cornerback Josh Butler -- while others have gone down since full pads got strapped on and the physicality picked up.
Among the players who have gone down with injuries in the past few days are All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, running backs Miles Sanders and Deuce Vaughn, defensive backs Caelen Carson, Juanyeh Thomas, and Andrew Booth, and many more.
MORE: Cowboys kicking tires on former star OT, familiar face amid injury woes
It's going to be interesting to see how the team responds to the flurry of injuries and whether Brian Schottenheimer alters his approach, but for now, it's the next man up approach.
If there is some good news, it's that the Cowboys have the day off on Friday, August 1, before returning to the practice field the following day.
A full look at the Cowboys' latest injury report can be seen below, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 training camp injury report
- CB Shavon Revel Jr. (pre-existing knee)
- CB Trevon Diggs (pre-existing knee)
- CB Josh Butler (pre-existing knee)
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (pre-existing knee)
- OG Tyler Smith (knee tendinitis)
- OT Tyler Guyton (knee)
- WR Parris Campbell (knee)
- RB Deuce Vaughn (hamstring)
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (hamstring)
- S Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring)
- TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle)
- OT Hakeem Adeniji (concussion)
- OT Matt Waletzko (undisclosed)
- OG Rob Jones (neck)
- CB Caelen Carson (knee)
- RB Miles Sanders (knee)
Let's hope the team can work to get back to full strength for the regular season opener on Thursday, September 4, against the division rival, reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
