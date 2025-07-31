Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott delivers highlight after highlight in an impressive Day 8 practice at training camp.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In a little over a week, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off their 2025 NFL preseason schedule when the team faces the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 9.

The buzz around training camp has been a lot different this summer, and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the 2025 season.

We have already seen impressive practices from some of Dak Prescott's favorite targets, but on Day 8, it was the Cowboys quarterback who stole the spotlight.

Prescott is already getting comfortable with his new target, wide receiver George Pickens.

Fans are going to go nuts when that first connection hits in the regular season.

Prescott also found speedy receiver KaVontae Turpin for an easy touchdown. If anything, today's practice is going to have the secondary ready to roll the next time they take the field.

Prescott even got Jonathan Mingo in on the action, finding the former Ole Miss star for a touchdown. Mingo was traded to the Cowboys last season by the Carolina Panthers.

It's easy to see that Prescott is ready to prove that if he hadn't suffered a hamstring injury this past season, he would have been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The mission is clear, and Prescott is making his intentions known on the field.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker reacts at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to take the snap as guard Tyler Booker reacts at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

