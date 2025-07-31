Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Dak Prescott had his best day of training camp so far on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys veteran quarterback was dealing.
He picked apart the defense, made several deep throws for touchdowns, and was quick to make the right call when he needed to hit his check-down receiver as well. It was a reminder of how dangerous he can be when he's in the zone.
Of course, Prescott wasn't the only one playing well on Thursday. There were several players who stood out on both sides of the ball, with the best highlights from the day available below.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys kick off Heroes Appreciation Day with World War 2 aircraft flyover
The pads were on, so the players were allowed to get a little more physical. We saw that early when safety Markquese Bell laid a hit on rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
The defensive line had some fun as well, with second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku once again showing off his speed on the edge.
Dallas landed Kaiir Elam in a trade this offseason, but it hardly made any noise. That's changed with Elam standing out as their best defensive back throughout camp. He had another pass breakup on Thursday, proving that his great showing hasn't been a fluke.
Prescott and George Pickens are heating up. The deep ball is there as the two connected for a long score on Thursday.
Prescott and Pickens connected on another touchdown, with Nate Thomas giving his quarterback time to make the play.
Head coach and offensive play-caller Brian Schottenheimer had some fun dialing up this one as KaVontae Turpin took the screen pass for a decent gain.
Turpin wasn't done there, either. Here's a play where he got free downfield, hauling in a touchdown pass from Prescott.
Prescott kept finding receivers for touchdowns, even getting Jonathan Mingo in on the action. Mingo headed into the offseason a forgotten man, but he has been steadily stacking good days.
Undrafted receiver Traeshon Holden had a solid day Wednesday with two touchdowns. He picked up another on the catch and run Thursday, continuing his push for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Friday is another day off for the Cowboys, but they will be back at it Saturday morning for another open practice.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc