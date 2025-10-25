Cooper Beebe injury update for Cowboys-Broncos in Week 8 dampens optimism for OL
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is nearing a return to full strength after being plagued by injuries throughout the first two months of the 2025-26 NFL season. At one point, the team was down four of its five starters along the line.
One of the starters who has missed an extended period of time is fan-favorite Cooper Beebe, who won the starting center job during the preseason in his rookie year.
Beebe suffered a lateral sprain and a bone fracture in his right foot during the team's overtime win over the New York Giants back in Week 2.
Earlier this week, the Cowboys opened Beebe's 21-day practice window, putting him in line to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, but that moment will have to wait another week.
"Cooper Beebe’s return will take another week with a source saying the center will not be activated off injured reserve for Sunday’s game at Denver," Todd Archer of ESPN wrote on X.
"Brock Hoffman continues as the starter."
While the Cowboys would love to have Beebe back on the field, the good news is Hoffman has stepped up and been a strong replacement in Beebe's absence. According to PFF, Hoffman has an average grade of 64.4 in his last eight starts. A 60.0 is viewed as an average grade, so Hoffman has been outperforming expectations.
That is the kind of depth that can make or break a season for a team, so having a reliable backup like Hoffman has gone a long way in Big D.
Beebe the Anchor
Beebe entered his rookie season competing for the job in training camp despite never playing the position during his time in college at Kansas State. He immediately impressed the coaching staff and was inserted into the starting lineup, instantly becoming a fan favorite.
Beebe is also familiar with the new Cowboys offensive line coach Conor Riley, who coached him at Kansas State. When Beebe was drafted by Dallas, Riley knew that he would be an immediate star.
"I've told numerous people, based on his mental makeup – which is the thing that allowed him to play so early, allowed him to play so many different positions – he understood conceptually what we were doing offensively," he told the team's official website.
"There is no concern from a cerebral point of him adjusting to thatparticular position. I know he's going to be able to handle it because he prepares like a professional and he has the ability to see things before they happen from a defensive structure. His entire approach to the game is phenomenal."
So far, everything Riley said has proven to be true.
Throughout his time in Dallas, Beebe has racked up 18 starts. Hopefully he can return to the lineup next weekend when the Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
