Cowboys won't target this position at NFL trade deadline, Jerry Jones reveals
The Dallas Cowboys have been labeled as a "team to watch" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, especially if they can emerge from Week 8 with a big win over the Denver Broncos at Mile High to keep the momentum rolling.
Dallas is currently in second place in the NFC East, and a few more wins could have the team firmly in position to make a late-season push for the postseason. That sets the Cowboys up to be a major player at the deadline, and Jerry Jones has said the team will be "open for business."
So, what exactly does that mean? Jones attempted to clear up his comments, and did shed some light on what direction the team could be looking to go if a trade is made.
According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Jones is eyeing talent on the defensive side of the ball, but a trade would surprisingly not be for a player at a position that has often been linked to the Cowboys.
"I would say, without incriminating any area of it, it would be a defensive player," Jones said of his ideal trade deadline acquisition. "But not a pass rusher."
Jones even said the team never reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders about star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, despite some reports that surfaced throughout the week.
That would also likely rule out Cincinnati Bengals star and 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, who Cincy has been more inclined to keep amid the surprising Joe Flacco resurgence.
It will be interesting to see how it all plays out ahead of the trade deadline, but with Jerry Jones, you know it's going to be interesting and drama-filled. The trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Who could Dallas pursue?
If defensive end is off the table for the Cowboys, linebacker would be a major need that could jump to the front of the line. Luckily for the Dallas front office, there are several star players available.
Hendrickson may not be in the mix, but another Bengals player, star linebacker Logan Wilson, could be a perfect target for Big D. This past week, Wilson requested a trade from the team, so the Cowboys are hopefully doing their due diligence.
Throughout his career, the 29-year-old Wilson has recorded 536 tackles, 11 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. His ability to make an impact all over the field makes Wilson a perfect target for Dallas.
Let's see if Jerry can make the dream become a reality.
