Cowboys aggressively working phones ahead of NFL trade deadline, per NFL insider
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, the Dallas Cowboys continue to be a team to watch.
Both Jerry and Stephen Jones have been open about their willingness to make a move, although Jerry said he hasn't had to make many calls, but uses the media to express an interest. Apparently, he wasn't being completely truthful with this comment, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
While on SportsCenter, Fowler said the Cowboys are one of the primary teams to watch ahead of the deadline. He also said Dallas is calling nearly every team, looking for anyone who could help.
"The Cowboys, I'm told, have really called around to several teams. Pretty much most of the league to try to survey the market, see who could be available in that front seven," Fowler said.
"Think defensive line, linebacker. So, that's why those Maxx Crosby rumors came up this week, although it looks like the Raiders are going to keep Maxx Crosby. But they're looking high and low, really any tier to see if they can get anyone to help them in the front on defense."
Cowboys don't need to use a Round 1 pick to improve their defense
One thing that's said often when discussing the Cowboys' potential to make a move is that they have extra picks in Round 1. Jones, however, has been hesitant to send premium picks away in a trade.
That could be the case again, especially with Fowler's assertion that the Cowboys are looking at every tier of player.
They also know their offense is among the best in the league. That means they won't need to build an elite defense to win, they just need one that can record situational stops.
Adding a quality player, while also getting DeMarvion Overshown back soon, might be enough for them to be competent. And that's all they need.
