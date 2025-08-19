Jonathan Mingo injury opens door for Traeshon Holden on Cowboys 53-man roster
The time for members of the Dallas Cowboys roster to make a good impression is rapidly coming to an end.
On Friday, the Cowboys will have their final preseason game. That means it is the final time for players to show what they have to the coaching staff before cut decisions are made to trim the roster down to 53.
Wide receiver depth is one unit that fans will be closely monitoring when roster decisions are made. However, the injury Jonathan Mingo suffered on Saturday may have opened the door for another Cowboys receiver to make the 53-man roster.
Mingo's sprained PCL couldn't have come at a worse time. However, the business of the NFL moves on, and Traeshon Holden can pounce on this opportunity.
Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website reports that Mingo will more than likely start the regular season on the IR, which opens a roster spot.
Holden, a Cowboys undrafted free agent, has impressed everyone during training camp. A strong performance on Friday could push Holden to the right side of potential roster cuts.
During his college career, Holden spent time with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oregon Ducks. So, he has experience playing on the big stage from a college standpoint. Now, the time for Holden to show what he's got has come.
