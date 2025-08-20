Jaydon Blue comments on potential Cowboys debut in preseason finale vs. Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys have one final game on their preseason slate. The team will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
With one preseason game left, it will be the final time for many players to make a great impression with the coaching staff before roster cuts are made.
It's also the last time for rookies to get a feel of the game before the start of the regular season. Sure, a regular season game has a different feeling, but it would be a nice confidence booster to already have some NFL action under your belt before the real schedule begins.
Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue may get his first opportunity to take the field on Friday. Blue missed the first two games of the preseason with an ankle bruise. However, the former Texas star returned to practice on Tuesday in full pads.
When speaking with the media after Tuesday's practice, Blue revealed he doesn't see anything stopping him from taking the field on Friday.
The rookie running back is excited to finally show that he can do more than just run the football. In Blue's own words, he wants to show that he brings more to the table for the Cowboys offense. Friday is going to be an exciting day for this fanbase.
