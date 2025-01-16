Deion Sanders, Cowboys partnership wouldn't hinge on Shedeur
As the Dallas Cowboys ramp up their head coaching search, one name that still looms large is Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was among the first names to be linked to the Cowboys vacancy, but many wonder if the Colorado football coach would be willing to leave Boulder.
Coach Prime has admitted he is "intrigued" by speaking to Jerry Jones, but he is also happy with his current college gig.
He has also previously said he would only make the move to the NFL if he had the opportunity to coach his sons, star quarterback Shedeur and defensive back Shilo. Shedeur is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be the No. 1 overall selection.
However, things change, and the opportunity to lead America's Team would be enough to lure Coach Prime to the pros if he is ready, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday morning's episode of Get Up!
Schefter says Deion Sanders has the utmost respect for Jerry Jones and "would be thrilled" to coach Dak Prescott.
Since Deion was linked to the Cowboys job, there have been ridiculous trade proposals sending Dak Prescott to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick. And while Shedeur has shown his support for Coach Prime taking the Cowboys job, he knows it is unlikely he would suit up to play for his father.
It's going to be interesting to see how things continue to play out for the Cowboys, but the more Deion to Dallas is discussed and dominates the headlines, the more likely it is that Jerry Jones may actually be crazy enough to make the move.
