Cowboy Roundup: DaRon Bland pricetag goes up, Potential WR options
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The unofficial start of NFL free agency is now officially underway, and it's been off to a roaring start.
Of course, the Cowboys lost more than they gained, but there is some potential with the addition of Javonte Williams. Dallas still needs to do more to address the running back position.
While we wait to see whether Dallas ramps up its efforts as the free agency window is open remains to be seen, so let's try to keep the hopes up.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds on social media and around the web.
DaRon Bland price tag raises
After Carlton Davis, Byron Murphy, and Jaycee Horn signed new deals in free agency that average at $22.3 million per year, the price tag for the Cowboys to retain DaRon Bland went up.
Potential WR options
Whether the Cowboys make an effort to improve at wide receiver in free agency or the draft remains to be seen, but there are several quality options available. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the directions the Cowboys could go if they want to make a little splash.
Cowboys Quick Hits
