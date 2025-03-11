Cowboys boost offensive line depth with veteran free agent signing
The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with free agent offensive guard Robert Jones, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
The deal is worth one-year up to $4.75 million.
MORE: Former Cowboys offensive starter agrees to deal with the Jaguars
Jones, 26, comes over from South Beach where he spent his first four seasons (2021-2024) with the Miami Dolphins.
The 6-foot-4, 321 lb guard played in 49 games for the Dolphins, starting 30 of them, including all 17 games in 2024 at left guard, having logged a total of 1,079 snaps and allowed 28 pressures, five sacks, and four hits according to PFF.
In 2023, Jones split time between both guard positions, playing 261 snaps at right guard and 157 snaps at left guard.
The Rockford, Illinois native played college football at Middle Tennessee from 2019-2020.
The addition of Jones gives Dallas depth at both guard positions and increases competition on the right side, a key move for the team following Zack Martin's retirement.
MORE: Micah Parsons was not happy about Laremy Tunsil Commanders Trade
Dallas re-signed veteran Brock Hoffman last week; he started seven games at right guard in 2024.
Jones marks Dallas' second external free agent signing. The team signed veteran running back Javonte Williams to a one-year deal worth $3 million.
