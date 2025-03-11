Cowboys lose veteran defender in free agency to NFC East rival
As the free agency fest continues around the league, the Dallas Cowboys have lost another defender, this time on the defensive line.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, defensive end Chauncey Golston will remain in the NFC East and has agreed to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million, including $12.25 million guaranteed with the New York Giants.
MORE: Cowboys open free agency by retaining another key special teams player
Golston joined the Cowboys in 2021 as a third-round pick out of Iowa.
Over four seasons, Golston, who provided depth and versatility on the defensive line, recorded 135 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, and 38 pressures.
MORE: Cowboys agree to terms with promising running back during NFL free agency
In 2024, Golston set career highs in tackles (56), sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), quarterback hits (8), and pressures (18).
Dallas lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis and tackle Chuma Edoga on Monday; both players signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries