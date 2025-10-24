Jerry Jones teases possible Cowboys moves before NFL trade deadline
The trade deadline is just under two weeks away as teams have until Tuesday, November 4 to make any deals. Rumors are always heavy this time of year, and the Dallas Cowboys find themselves one of the most discussed teams this season.
Dallas has an elite offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who is playing at an MVP-level. Their defense, on the other hand, has been holding them back.
MORE: Cowboys-Broncos result could foreshadow Super Bowl greatness for Dallas
Their decision to trade Micah Parsons has had a huge impact on them, as teams have had their way with the Cowboys for most of their seven games. That's why they've been connected to players such as Maxx Crosby, who would help them generate a consistent pass rush.
The rumors are only growing louder thanks to the Jones family, who have been teasing fans. Stephen Jones recently said they wanted a "front-line" guy, and now Jerry Jones is weighing in. Again.
MORE: Cowboys' All-Pro cornerback is 'biggest disappointment' of 2025 NFL season
Never one to ignore an opportunity to speak, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and said he has his "eyes open."
“I do think this team has a chance to be in competition under that criteria. And that’s all the reason in the world to have the alert side up. In that case, I do have eyes open."
Jerry Jones far from committal on NFL trade deadline
In typical Jerry fashion, this comment is far from a promise that his team will be active. If anything, it sounds as though Jones is continuing to let fans know he will only make a move if he finds a great deal on a player.
That's not always easy to do, but he pulled it off twice this offseason. Jones hit a home run with the signing of running back Javonte Williams in free agency as well as with his trade for George Pickens.
Perhaps he can pull off another big move to shore up the defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie