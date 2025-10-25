Cowboys release fan-favorite WR, should admit defeat on brutal draft class
Jalen Brooks was the final selection for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL draft, and he quickly became a fan favorite.
A product of South Carolina, Brooks had the ideal size for a wide receiver at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and had a wide catch radius. As a rookie, he caught all six passes thrown his way, which led to more opportunities in year two.
MORE: Speculation about Trevon Diggs' future in Dallas gets noncommittal Stephen Jones answer
Brooks recorded 12 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown, but still couldn't crack the top of the rotation. This season, he was pushed even farther down the depth chart and appeared in one game with no catches.
Now, his time with the franchise has come to an end. On Friday, it was reported that Brooks was released with an injury settlement as he's dealing with a knee issue.
Dallas Cowboys 2023 draft class has been brutal
The Cowboys have been really good when it comes to the NFL draft, with the majority of their roster built through scouting and development. That doesn't mean they don't occasionally miss, however.
That's the case for the 2023 NFL draft, which has been one of their worst in recent memory. Dallas kicked things off with two Michigan players, taking nose tackle Mazi Smith in Round 1 and tight end Luke Schoonmaker in Round 2.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys DB is attempting an interesting solution to a major problem
Neither has delivered, with Smith standing out for his struggles. He's been a healthy scratch in three games this season and has just two tackles in four games.
Schoonmaker has at least put together a few good games, including a stretch in 2024 when Jake Ferguson was injured. That said, he hasn't been a factor in 2025 with just five catches for 24 yards.
DeMarvion Overshown remains the lone hope, and he has superstar potential. He's also been able to play in just 13 games thus far dueto injury.
As for those already released, the Cowboys have said goodbye to Viliami Fehoko, Asim Richards, Eric Scott, and Deuce Vaughn.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Key Cowboys starter surprise addition to Thursday Week 8 injury report
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Cowboys-Broncos announcer assignment draws former Dallas star in Week 8
Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie