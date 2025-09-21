Is Jadeveon Clowney playing for Dallas Cowboys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys head to the Windy City this weekend to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.
Dallas is 1-1, but needed some fortuitous bounces to secure their lone win during a Week 2 shootout with the New York Giants. It was fitting that they announced a new signing following the game, with Jerry Jones breaking the news that Jadeveon Clowney would be signing with the franchise.
Clowney was able to participate in a couple of practices during the week, but the question was whether it would be enough for him to play this weekend. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Clowney's status would be "up in the air."
Dallas is looking for someone to step up and lead their defensive line. Clowney might not be the player he once was, but he's still a disruptive force who can help the young talent around him speed along their development.
That said, will the Cowboys see him this weekend?
Is Jadeveon Clowney active for the Dallas Cowboys?
Clowney is being called a game-time decision, so it might not be announced until 90 minutes before kickoff whether he will make his debut against Chicago, or if we have to wait for the Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
This article will be updated when the team makes an announcement on Clowney's status.
