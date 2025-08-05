Dallas Cowboys training camp battles: Positions to watch in Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys preseason opener is just days away as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, August 9.
Most of the starters won’t see the field, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any reason to watch. Instead, it could be fun seeing the younger players fight for their place on the 53-man roster.
There will also be several camp battles that play out during the preseason. Here’s a look at the top three to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.
Left Tackle
Second-year left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered an injury during training camp and while it wasn't an ACL tear, as initially feared, he could still miss the season opener.
With him sidelined, Nate Thomas, a seventh-round pick from Louisiana in 2024, is being given a chance to win the job. He’ll have to hold off Asim Richards in a battle that could have major implications on their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
EDGE
Micah Parsons has been the focus this offseason thanks to the drama surrounding his contract negotiations, which is unfortunate since we should be discussing the unbelievable depth at the position.
Dallas has multiple players fighting for snaps, with rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku making waves throughout camp. There’s also Sam Williams, who looks fresh after missing 2024 with a torn ACL.
Throw in veteran Dante Fowler Jr. and second-year player Marshawn Kneeland and it only gets more crowded. It’s going to be tough for Dallas to trim this position down, especially with James Houston starting to turn heads as well.
Running Back
The Cowboys picked up Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency this offseason. They then added Jaydon Blue from Texas and Phil Mafah from Clemson in the 2025 NFL draft as they aimed to fix their struggling run game.
Williams is expected to start, whereas Sanders has made a push when given a chance to work with the starters. Blue has also been impressive, but isn’t seen as an every-down back.
The coaching staff hasn’t ruled out Mafah as an option for snaps, especially given his strong performance at camp. There’s also Deuce Vaughn, who shouldn’t be counted out.
Dallas might not have a featured back on the roster, but they have plenty of options. That’s what makes this the most intriguing battle to watch this preseason.
